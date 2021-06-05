Frank de Boer has confirmed that the Netherlands will once again use a 5-3-2 formation when they face Georgia on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Netherlands were widely criticised for their performance against Scotland in midweek, but that has not changed De Boer’s mind.
Speaking at his press conference on Saturday, De Boer confirmed that a 5-3-2 will once again be used against Georgia, “We are sticking to that formation. I am convinced that we need this system.”
On whether, Netherlands would use it against Ukraine in the European Championships, De Boer said, “Whether we also start against Ukraine like this? That is quite possible. There is a good chance, but nothing is final yet.’
De Boer states the players are behind the change, “It’s a learning process. It’s not called a practice match for nothing, you have to learn from that. It’s about June 13th. The selection agrees with this choice.”
A change to 4-3-3 during matches is also an option, “If I think it’s necessary, we’ll do it. We also have the players for 4-3-3. Steven Berghuis can do well there, but also Donyell Malen, Quincy Promes and Cody Gakpo.”
Netherlands face Georgia at 17.00 on Sunday.