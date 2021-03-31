Frank de Boer has told NOS that his Netherlands squad for the European Championships is 90% decided and only a few places are up for grabs.
Speaking after the 7-0 win over Gibraltar on Tuesday, De Boer told NOS that there are only two or three places up for grabs, “I already work more or less with a solid core.”
De Boer was happy with new boys Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremiah St Juste, “Gravenberch was there for the second time now and has just done very well. St. Juste has not gotten any playing time in the past three matches. But he has certainly asserted himself in the training sessions.”
De Boer will give Virgil van Dijk time to prove his fitness while Daley Blind is also now a doubt, “We have to see how things are going in May. It is also important how Virgil himself is doing. In addition, a lot can happen in the coming weeks. Just look at Daley Blind. Let’s hope that his ankle injury is not too bad. He is important to us but also to Ajax. “
De Boer also mentioned that Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst are among the list of players he is keeping an eye on ahead of the tournament.
Cant believe he brought Ajax into it.
The 10% is DeBoer. He needs to go as this team will go nowhere with him. Look Dejong and Steven Berghuis are simply not good enough for the World Cup level