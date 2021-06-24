PSV confirms Propper return PSV Eindhoven have confirmed the signing of Davy Propper from ...

AZ confirms talks with Atalant... AZ Alkmaar director Max Huiberts has confirmed talks with Atalanta ...

Feyenoord sign Norwegian right... Feyenoord have made their second signing of the summer with ...

Ajax make a move for Berghuis According to De Telegraaf, Ajax have made a move to ...

Memphis: A dream come true to ... Memphis Depay has spoken for the first time since completing ...

Barcelona confirm Memphis sign... Barcelona have officially confirmed the signing of Netherlands international Memphis ...

Malacia and Bazoer named in Cu... Curacao has included a number of surprise names in their ...