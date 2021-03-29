Frank de Boer wants his Netherlands side to score at least five goals when they face Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Netherlands began their qualifying campaign with a painful 4-2 loss against Turkey and were criticised for their lack of goals against Latvia in the 2-0 victory.

Speaking at his press conference, Frank de Boer said, “In the end, that 2-0 against Latvia was not a good result, if you see our chances. We should have made at least seven goals with that number of chances.”

De Boer is targeting goals in Gibraltar, “Norway won here with 0-3, at Montenegro they lost with 4-1, but we hope to score more goals. For that we have to keep the pace high and not let them catch their breath. How many goals? At least five, but preferably more.”

Going for goals doesn’t mean that De Boer is going to start with more attackers, “Start with more attackers? That doesn’t necessarily make it any easier, because it makes the spaces even smaller for us.”

De Boer also spoke of the role Ruud van Nistelrooy has with the squad, “He was an attacking player and has a lot of experience. He talks to players about certain situations: how this could possibly be improved and how he sees it. He is very involved and brings experience, so he is a great added value for us.”




