Frank de Boer wants to put the defeat to Mexico behind them as they face Bosnia and Heregovina in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.
Netherlands were dire in the 1-0 loss to Mexico, but will now feel a close to full strength team for the clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday.
Speaking at the pre-game press conference, Frank de Boer said, “We learned from that match anyway. In addition, we are now going to play more in a formation with boys who are used to each other. We have become wiser. So let’s hope it will be a lot better tomorrow, I have faith in that.”
De Boer watched Bosnia and Herzegovina in their midweek penalty defeat to Northern Ireland, which ended their hopes of reaching Euro 2020 “I thought they played quite well in the first half, they fell a bit in the second half. That also had to do with the fact that Northern Ireland performed better, which meant that the ball on contact point Edin Dzeko – who was very strong – could not be given so easily. They were the better team, so this is a very disappointing result for them.”
De Boer thinks the defeat may have an affect on their clash with Netherlands, “This was the highest goal for Bosnia: going to the European Championship. They fought for that for a whole year. I can imagine that they are not waiting for this match now, that they are mentally through it after 120 minutes and penalties. On the other hand: they play against the Netherlands, a renowned opponent. So all players will want to show their best side.”
Holland is shit. De Boer got to go.
Everything koeman did well de Boer
Is destroying the team.
No ideas, boring football.
Bring van Gaal back please!!!!!
This team is disappointing big