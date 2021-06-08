Netherlands boss Frank de Boer has explained why he has decided not to call-up a replacement for Donny van de Beek.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was confirmed that Van de Beek had been forced to leave the Netherlands camp due to injury. However, it was also announced that no replacement would be called in.

Speaking on the KNVB channels, De Boer said, “It is always sad when boys have to drop out injured.

“To join the group at this stage is not exactly ideal. We are two weeks on the road, I don’t like that. I also have enough midfielders in my roster to absorb it. Of course there can always be a situation where you decide differently, but at the moment I prefer to leave the group as it is.”

Matthijs de Ligt joined group training on Tuesday and remains touch and go for the first game against Ukraine on Sunday.




