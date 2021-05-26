Frank de Boer found it difficult to leave some players out of his Netherlands squad for the European Championships.
De Boer confirmed his 26-man squad for the European Championships on Wednesday and afterwards he spoke at a press conference.
The Oranje boss said it was a difficult choice to leave eight players out, “It is always difficult, because the quality of the players is very close to each other. Making choices is never fun, but it is part of your job. I did that, but it was not easy.
“I think of Kenny Tete for example, a Steven Bergwijn who has often played. Also Ryan Babel before, that was also difficult. You have to make those kinds of choices now.”
De Boer only made his final choices on Wednesday, “I made the final decision today. Who that was? No, you don’t need to know, but I made a choice today. So that was indeed a difficult one, but it always is.”