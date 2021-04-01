UEFA are considering calls to increase the 23-man squad size for the European Championships this summer.
Earlier this week, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and Italy’s Roberto Mancini, among others, called for UEFA to increase the usual squad size of 23 for the upcoming Euro’s.
A UEFA spokesperson confirmed that it was being considered to AFP. “UEFA is considering it, no decision has been taken yet.”
Increasing the squad’s to 25 or 26 players will be discussed at the next executive committee meeting on the 19th of April.
Frank de Boer has to announce his Netherlands no later than the 1st of June.