Frank de Boer has stepped down as head coach of the Netherlands national team after their exit from the European Championships.
Netherlands won all three group games at the European Championships but then slumped to a terrible 2-0 defeat against the Czech Republic in the last 16.
Two days after the exit, De Boer was summoned to the KNVB for talks and the 51-year-old decided to step down from the role.
De Boer was appointed as the successor to Ronald Koeman in September 2020 but has only lasted nine months and fifteen games in charge. He leaves having won eight, drawn four and lost three of the 15 games he took charge of.
The KNVB must now look for a new head coach before the World Cup qualifiers resume in September.
