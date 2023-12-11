Frank de Boer has been sacked by United Arab Emirates side Al-Jazira.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Boer was appointed in the summer but a 4-2 defeat against Al-Wahda on Monday was the final straw for the Al-Jazira board.
De Boer has lasted only 13 games in charge of the club, winning six of those matches before being dismissed.
It is another blow for the managerial career of De Boer, who has not had success at club level since departing from Ajax. Spells with Inter Milan, Crystal Palace, Atalanta United, and Al-Jazira all ended with the sack.