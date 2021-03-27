Netherlands boss Frank de Boer spoke with NOS after the 2-0 win over Latvia on Saturday night.
Netherlands got their first win in the qualifying campaign thanks to goals from Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong. However, Netherlands had 37 shots and should have scored more goals.
De Boer admitted it was a rather frustrating evening, “From left to right and through the middle, we’ve tried everything. You have to reward yourself with at least five goals. In that respect it has been a frustrating evening. We know that the goal difference can play an important role in qualifying.”
However, De Boer is satisfied, “We continuously kept the pace very high, every attack was dangerous and threatening. I am satisfied with the way we won.”
