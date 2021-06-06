Frank de Boer was positive about Netherlands performance in the 3-0 victory over Georgia on Sunday.
After the 2-2 draw with Scotland, Netherlands were widely criticised but De Boer believes they were better on Sunday as Georgia were defeated 3-0 in Enschede.
Speaking to NOS, De Boer admitted things were not smooth before the break, “We got off to a good start. After that, we often made the wrong choice. They also had a great opportunity. And then another one. That has to be done better.”
De Boer was happy that Wout Weghorst netted, “I said to him as we walked onto the field after halftime, ‘Your moment will come.’ I thought he played well, so I just had that feeling. It’s fantastic that he got that reward.”
De Boer is overall left with a good feeling after the victory, “The tasks we had to perform, that came true most times. I have also seen beautiful combinations. I have seen improvement in both possession and ball loss. We still have a week; and then we’re all set.”
Maarten Stekeleburg started in goal, but De Boer confirmed he would not reveal who would be his number one, “We’re going to discuss that this week and you’ll see on Sunday. I’m going to tell the keepers themselves first.”
First off, Georgia came to play despite their obvious and many limitations, without which they would have scored at least once.
Now, I love the Weghorst-Depay combo, ace in the hole. The team did ok, but it is clear the the mechanics and placement are still off. Passes intercept easily or kissing the mark, players moving into the wrong space, very concerning
I won’t even mention De Roon, i think that’s too obvious. And I’d love to see Frenkie more involved, I think Frank is not nailing the midfield selection.
Wijndal needs to push forward, life Dumfries. I’d love to see Ginny-FDJ-DVB midfield, and Stefan and Mathijs as CB
Marten better than Krul it seems
Lastly, while FDB maybe on into something with the 532, i worry it may be too late and not enough time for the team to adopt it and gel
Gosh I hope I am wrong, it’s been a long exodus from international competitions
Hun Hup Holland!!!!
I think Stekelenburg is better than Krul. Interrogation marks about de Roon. The performance is better than the previous match but is this enough to play against big teams ???
First lets not forget that this is georgia so an improvement was already expected but for me i see the team is not organized well i see randomly positioning and that is the coach job (if we supposed to have one)
playing with 532 then you need wing backs i think timber and PVA are the best we got if FDB intending to play 532 because wijndal and dumfries are bad in attacking positions especially dumfries, i am not convinced by wijndal anyways
you already playing with 3 defenders at the back so why choosing marteen de roon i have no explanation for this we need some attacking midfielders playing with Frenkie Wijnaldum and Klassen/Van de Beek will boost our attack slightly
Weghorst is very lively than de jong and also strong in the air so Depay and weghorst i see it as a good Duo
lastly the deffense Ake shows that he cant be benched he is very good he improved our deffense when he came than blind with De Vrij and De Ligt(on his natural position right) the deffense will be better and Stekelenburg behind them