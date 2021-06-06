Frank de Boer was positive about Netherlands performance in the 3-0 victory over Georgia on Sunday.

After the 2-2 draw with Scotland, Netherlands were widely criticised but De Boer believes they were better on Sunday as Georgia were defeated 3-0 in Enschede.

Speaking to NOS, De Boer admitted things were not smooth before the break, “We got off to a good start. After that, we often made the wrong choice. They also had a great opportunity. And then another one. That has to be done better.”

De Boer was happy that Wout Weghorst netted, “I said to him as we walked onto the field after halftime, ‘Your moment will come.’ I thought he played well, so I just had that feeling. It’s fantastic that he got that reward.”

De Boer is overall left with a good feeling after the victory, “The tasks we had to perform, that came true most times. I have also seen beautiful combinations. I have seen improvement in both possession and ball loss. We still have a week; and then we’re all set.”

Maarten Stekeleburg started in goal, but De Boer confirmed he would not reveal who would be his number one, “We’re going to discuss that this week and you’ll see on Sunday. I’m going to tell the keepers themselves first.”




