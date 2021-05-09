Netherlands boss Frank de Boer is leaving the door wide open for Virgil van Dijk and Daley Blind to make his squad for Euro 2020.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Boer was a guest on ESPN’s Good Morning Eredivisie show ahead of him naming his preliminary squad for the European Championships next Friday.
One of the big questions is whether injured duo Virgil van Dijk and Daley Blind will recover in time to make the squad. Van Dijk has been out since October after suffering an injury in Liverpool’s clash with Everton, while Blind came off injured against Gibraltar during the last international period.
De Boer said he has a call with Van Dijk this week and added, “I think he has to decide, it is his career. I can imagine that he is in a dilemma. Can I mean something for Orange? I hope he has made giant steps in his rehabilitation.”
The Oranje boss had better news about Blind, “He’s even ahead of schedule. If everything goes well, he could join on May 28th.”