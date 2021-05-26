Netherlands head coach Frank de Boer says it is up to the players whether they want to be vaccinated or not.
De Boer confirmed a number of the Netherlands players have taken the vaccine against covid 19 but added that some have decided not to take it.
Speaking at his press conference on Wednesday, De Boer said, “We have always said as KNVB that the people who need the vaccine the most, should get it first. That happened and now we think it could be a choice to vaccinate ourselves. In recent days, this was possible on a voluntary basis.”
De Boer thinks the players choices need to be respected, “I think about six players didn’t do it. That’s not a problem either, because you have to know for yourself if you have a shot. I said I would, but in the end it’s the person’s choice. ourselves and we have to respect that. “
De Boer added that he has his appointment, “I have to be in Hoorn at 6.15 pm, because I received the letter on Friday.”
