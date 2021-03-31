Frank de Boer say’s PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo is a candidate for the Netherlands squad.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The calls for Gakpo to get a call-up intensified after his excellent display for Netherlands U21’s in their 6-1 hammering of Hungary on Tuesday. The PSV star scored twice, provided an assist and won a penalty.
After Netherlands 7-0 victory over Gibraltar, De Boer was asked about Gakpo by ESPN, and he said, “He has just returned from a fairly long injury. He just has to continue the upward trend, or at least continue to show this level. Then of course he is a player that we keep an eye on.
“Let that be clear. We take everyone into consideration. Just as it is for Wout Weghorst. And of course Cody Gakpo is one of them too.”