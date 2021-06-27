Frank de Boer was asked if he would resign by NOS after Netherlands shock exit in the European Championships.
Netherlands went down to ten-men before being defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic. Their European Championship dream ends at the round of 16.
Asked by NOS if he would resign, De Boer said, “I don’t have to answer that yet. We’re going to think about that,”
Analysing the game, De Boer said, “I thought we were in control. In such a match it is only about one or two moments. Malen got it. And shortly after that you are with ten men. Then it becomes difficult. You hope that they become frustrated and take risks so that you get more opportunities yourself. Then you don’t have to find out, no. Then they can play their own game.”
De Boer was asked to explain why he immediately took off the threatening Donyell Malen for Quincy Promes after the red card, and he said, “Donyell is a very explosive player who is taxed after 60 minutes in these kinds of games. My plan was to bring in Weghorst for Donyell, but when we started playing 4-4-1 you need someone who is on the line. Can go up and down and stand his ground defensively.”