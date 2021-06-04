De Graafschap are hoping to lure Klaas Jan Huntelaar back to the club after the striker departed Schalke 04.
Schalke confirmed earlier this week that Huntelaar is leaving the club after their relegation from the Bundesliga.
The 37-year-old now needs to decide whether he wants to retire or take on a new challenge back in the Netherlands.
According to Voetbal International, De Graafschap are hoping to convince the striker to join them this summer. Huntelaar began his career in the De Graafschap academy before he joined PSV Eindhoven at the age of 16. Then in 2003, Huntelaar returned to De Graafschap for a loan spell.