Frenkie de Jong and Steven Bergwijn have pulled out of the Netherlands squad with Donyell Malen and Joey Veerman called up as replacements.
The Netherlands squad gathered on Monday for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Gibraltar. However, Frenkie de Jong and Steven Bergwijn were absent.
It has been confirmed that both suffered minor injuries playing for their clubs on Sunday which have forced them to pull out. De Jong’s thigh issue came in the last few minutes of the El Clasico and his absence is a major blow for Ronald Koeman.
Donyell Malen of Borussia Dortmund has replaced Bergwijn, while Joey Veerman of PSV could earn his first cap after coming in for De Jong.