Barcelona out of the Champions League after a 5-2 aggregate defeat to PSG.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ronald Koeman’s side headed to Paris needing a miracle after a 4-1 loss in the first-leg. With Frenkie de Jong in midfield, Barcelona dominated the early stages but could not find the opening goal.
On the half-hour mark, PSG took the lead through a Kylian Mbappe penalty, but Lionel Messi equalised soon afterwards with an excellent strike from distance.
Barcelona had the chance to take the lead before the break when they were awarded a penalty, but Keylor Navas stopped Messi’s spot-kick.
In the second half there were no further goals and PSG comfortably head through to the next round. They are joined by Georginio Wijnaldum and Liverpool, who beat RB Leipzig 2-0 and 4-0 on aggregate.