Frenkie de Jong has no fear ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against Argentina on Friday.
The midfielder spoke to ESPN on Tuesday and looked ahead to Friday’s huge game, “Argentina is of course a top team, but so are we. It will be a very nice match, but I am confident. I think they look at us the same way, so I think it is fifty-fifty.”
De Jong was asked how they can stop his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi, “I know him, but I don’t know how to stop him. He has been making a difference for 15 years, so I don’t think there is one way to stop him, otherwise everyone would have.”
De Jong isn’t going to contact Messi before the game, “I occasionally have contact with him, but it is not the case that I text or call him every month or week. I haven’t sent him a message yet. He hasn’t sent me a message either. Will I still do that? No, I don’t plan to.”