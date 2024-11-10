Luuk de Jong believes that Brian Brobbey should be the Netherlands first choice striker going forward.
De Jong has now retired from international duty but the PSV Eindhoven striker was asked about who Ronald Koeman should turn to going forward.
His current choices are Brobbey, Wout Weghorst and Joshua Zirkzee and De Jong has put his faith in the former.
He told ESPN, “I think I should choose Brobbey. If you see what kind of point of contact he can be for the team, which allows them to continue playing football. He is still so young, if he continues to develop, he is a fantastic striker for the Dutch national team.”
The Netherlands squad reunites on Monday ahead of the Nations League games against Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.