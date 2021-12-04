Barcelona lost 1-0 to Real Betis to suffer their first league defeat under new head coach Xavi Hernandez.
Xavi made a striking decision before the game with Frenkie de Jong named on the bench. It was the first time this season that the Dutch international had been benched while available. It was unclear whether De Jong had an injury.
Memphis Depay did start up front and Barcelona dominated the opening stages without scoring. The hosts lost midfielder Gavi to injury in the 36th minute, but Xavi did not turn to De Jong and instead Riqui Puig came on.
In the second half, Barcelona continued to look for the opening goal and eventually in the 59th minute, De Jong came on. However, the midfielder could not change the game and it was Real Betis who took all three points thanks to Juanmi.
Luuk de Jong appeared with eight minutes to go but he did not have an impact and Barcelona suffered a surprise home defeat.
In midweek, Barcelona faces Bayern Munich in the Champions League.