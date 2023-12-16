Barcelona dropped more points in La Liga on Saturday as they could only manage a 1-1 draw at Valencia despite some magic from Frenkie de Jong.
The fit-again De Jong was in the starting eleven for Barcelona in Valencia and he played a major role in the opening goal after 55 minutes. His stunning outside of the foot pass over the top set in Raphina who crossed for Joao Felix to net.
However, Valencia hit back through Hugo Guillamon and Barcelona could not find the winning goal before the end. De Jong also picked up a yellow card which leaves him suspended for the next league game against Almeria.
Barcelona are third in the table and sit six points behind leaders Girona, who have a game in hand.