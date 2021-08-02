Frenkie de Jong is confident that Barcelona will have a successful campaign and he is happy with the signing of Memphis Depay.
Barcelona have some off-the-field issues with money still tight and negotiations with a clubless Lionel Messi still ongoing. However, De Jong is confident that Barcelona are ready to fight for trophies.
Speaking to Sport, De Jong said, “We have a stronger team and we are growing as a team. We are now also playing the second season under Ronald Koeman and usually, the second year is better. I am convinced that this season we will have the opportunity to win important trophies.”
De Jong is happy with Ronald Koeman is staying on, “I am very pleased with that. Projects get better if more time is taken for them.”
On Saturday, De Jong combined with Memphis Depay for a lovely goal in the friendly with over Stuttgart. The midfielder is happy with the signing of his fellow Dutch international, “He can give us a lot with his scoring ability, his dribble, and his work ethic. He fits well in the group, it is also easy to integrate if you play well. I look forward to giving him even more assists this season. He’s a great player, I hope we can show it more this season.”