According to Sport, Barcelona could sell Frenkie de Jong in the summer if they cannot convince the midfielder to sign a new deal.
Barcelona wants to extend De Jong’s current contract which runs until the summer of 2026, but there is still no agreement between the two parties at the moment.
Technical director Deco recognises that De Jong is a key player and wants him to remain at the club but Sport is reporting that if a new deal is not agreed, a summer departure is on the cards.
Barcelona cannot afford to let their asset run down his deal and they could be forced to sell De Jong for millions in the summer to avoid a free transfer in the summer of 2026.
De Jong has always maintained that he is happy in Barcelona and does not want to leave the club.