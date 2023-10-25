According to reports in Spain, Frenkie de Jong’s injury could keep him out for another month.
De Jong has been sidelined for weeks with an ankle injury and he missed the Netherlands loss against France and win over Greece earlier this month.
Barcelona were hoping to have the midfielder back this weekend, but Sport is reporting that De Jong is set to be sidelined for another month.
That means that De Jong could be looking to make his return after the next international break. The Netherlands face the Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar in November and it appears that Ronald Koeman will once again be without his star midfielder.