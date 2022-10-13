According to a report in Spain, Frenkie de Jong is not happy with his situation at Barcelona and an exit is not being ruled out.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Jong turned down a move to Manchester United in the summer and was determined to be a success with Barcelona. However, the midfielder has found himself in a reserve role this season so far.
De Jong was brought on as a substitute in the last two games and Sport is reporting that the Dutch international is far from happy.
This weekend, Barcelona face Real Madrid and De Jong is reportedly going to be “Very unhappy,” if he does not start the game. He wants more game time in big games ahead of the World Cup.
Xavi prefers Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Pedri in midfield and the head coach reportedly does not see De Jong as a direct replacement for the former.
If nothing changes, De Jong is not ruling out a departure in January.