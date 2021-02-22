Luuk de Jong scored his first league goal since October in Sevilla’s 2-0 win at Osasuna on Monday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After coming off the bench to net in Sevilla’s Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund last week, De Jong started the clash with Osasuna.
The Netherlands international hadn’t scored in his last 16 league games, but he ended that run in the second half. He cleverly backheeled the ball into the net to put Sevilla 2-0 up.
It was De Jong’s third league goal of the campaign and the victory moves Sevilla above Barcelona into third.