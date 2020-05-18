AS is reporting that Frenkie de Jong has proved to be the fittest player in the Barcelona selection since the club returned to training.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Barcelona returned to training two weeks ago, and their measurements have proved that De Jong is the fittest player in the squad.
AS is reporting that the players who remained in Spain have been hit by the strict corona virus measures in the country. However, De Jong maintained his fitness back in Amsterdam.
De Jong covered the highest number of kilometers during the individual training sessions. Nélson Semedo, who seems to be on his way out of the club, did the most sprints.