PSV Eindhoven has their first Champions League win of the campaign after a 1-0 win over RC Lens.
With only two points from their first three games in the competition, PSV went into the clash knowing they had to win if they were to have any chance of progression.
After 12 minutes, PSV had the lead with Johan Bakayoko crossing for Luuk de Jong to send an excellent header into the net.
PSV then wasted chances to double their lead and before the break, Lens almost equalised with Machado shooting just over the bar.
Machado missed a good chance after an hour, while Hirving Lozano should have doubled the lead. The Mexican winger also caused big frustration when he went it alone instead of passing to a much better-positioned Bakayoko.
Lens hit the post before the end while Morgan Guilavogui was sent off for the French side in stoppage time for a second yellow card.
PSV held on and they now move to second in the group. However, they now face a home tie with Arsenal and trip to Sevilla.