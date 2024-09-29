Frenkie de Jong has hit back at stories in the Spanish media as he closes in on a comeback from injury.
The midfielder is yet to feature this season after suffering the ankle issue and speaking to Barca One, De Jong said, “It has been a very difficult process, because playing football is what I like the most, my passion is football and it has been like that all my life. When you can’t play constantly and you miss important matches, like the European Championship and with Barça… That is a very difficult process.”
The Spanish media claimed that De Jong refused to have surgery on the issue, which he firmly denies, “That is simply not true, because we all agreed that not having surgery was the best option. So I don’t understand where this comes from.”
De Jong has also rubbished stories that he is on a salary close to €40 million a year, “I understand that people got frustrated at a certain point, because they were not fully informed. They hear that this guy earns a lot of money, that he does not want to have surgery and that he goes on holiday instead of training. But it is really different. It was not like that.
“There were amounts of 37 million euros going around … The reality is very, very far from that.”
The Dutch international is now focused on making his comeback, “My ankle is a sensitive issue, but I am making progress and hope to be close to my comeback.”