Frenkie de Jong is hoping that Ronald Koeman will remain in charge of Barcelona next season.
Koeman’s future at Barcelona is in doubt after president Joan Laporta failed to guarantee that the Dutchman would remain in charge next season.
Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad as he arrived with the Netherlands squad, Frenkie de Jong stated that he hopes that Koeman will remain in Barcelona.
De Jong said, “I personally hope that Koeman stays. I have a good relationship with him. But I don’t have much influence on that, I think. I also just have to wait and see what happens. ”
The midfielder is not surprised about the speculation around Koeman, “Simply because Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in Spain. You are always expected to become a champion. By the press and the public, but as a player you want that too. If you fail then, you have not done well in people’s eyes. That’s how it works. ”
De Jong is critical of his own performance, giving himself a 6.5/10, “I can hardly put a mark on it, but I give myself no more than half a point higher than last season. Also because I think that we as a team, despite a revival, ultimately did not perform well. You want to become a champion at Barcelona. We won the cup, nice, but in the end it is not enough. I also blame myself for that. ”