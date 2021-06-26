Frenkie de Jong will not shy away from taking a penalty if asked to by Frank de Boer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Netherlands enter the last 16 of the European Championships on Sunday and that means there is the possibility of a penalty shootout against the Czech Republic.
Frenkie de Jong was at the pre-game press conference and was asked if he would take a penalty, “You have to ask the trainer about that. We trained for it. If they want me to take one, I’ll take one.”
De Jong believes the Netherlands national team has made plenty of progress since the start of the international period, “It has gotten a little better. From that period up to now you have been able to see a great development. And it’s not over yet, we can still grow, hopefully we can take the next step tomorrow.”
Netherlands improved against North Macedonia in the second half after returning to a 4-3-3, but De Jong does not believe it was down to the system, “It was just a bit sloppy on our part. I had it myself a few times. If you don’t play a pass over ten meters well, it often has little to do with the system.”