Frenkie de Jong hobbled off as Barcelona struggled to a 2-1 victory over third division side Linares in the Copa del Rey.
Frenkie de Jong started on the bench for Barcelona, while Luuk de Jong, who was the hero in the 1-0 win over Mallorca at the weekend, was suspended.
Xavi Hernandez would have been hoping to rest De Jong for the game, but he was brought on at half time with Barcelona trailing 1-0. Hugo Diaz had given the hosts a shock lead.
Ousmane Dembele, also a half-time substitute, made it 1-1 before Jutla quickly put Barcelona in front shortly afterwards.
In the 74th minute, De Jong was forced off the field with an injury but Barcelona held on to the victory. It remains to be seen how severe the injury suffered by De Jong was.