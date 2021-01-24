Frenkie de Jong got a goal and an assist in Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Elche.
De Jong has been pushed forward more by Ronald Koeman in recent weeks and it has paid off with the Dutch international contributing two goals and an assist in January.
Against Elche, De Jong continued his form with a goal in the first half. He stabbed the ball in on the goalline as it appeared Verdu looked set to score an own goal.
After the break, De Jong set up Riqui Puig to net the second goal and seal the victory for Barcelona.
De Jong now has four goals this season and four assists, which equals his best scoring season for Ajax.