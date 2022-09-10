Frenkie de Jong scored and provided an assist as Barcelona came away from Cadiz with a 4-0 victory.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Xavi Hernandez handed Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong a place in the starting eleven and Barcelona dominated the first half.
Chances came and went for the Catalan side with Raphina hitting the post, while Memphis hit the ball wrong while in on goal.
Ten minutes into the second half, De Jong opened the scoring after goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma pushed the ball to his feet. The Dutchman then set up Robert Lewandowski, who replaced Memphis, for a tap-in to make it 2-0.
The game was paused for a while after an incident in the crowd but when it got back underway, Ansu Fati and Lewandowski both added further goals.
Barcelona moves to the top of the table with 13 points from a possible 15.