Frenkie de Jong was present as the Netherlands began their first training session on Saturday ahead of the Euros.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Netherlands squad arrived in Zeist on Saturday to officially start preparations for the European Championships. Some players were involved in the training camp last week but others arrived on Saturday including Frenkie de Jong.
The Barcelona midfielder is still recovering from an injury but he joined the first training session. De Jong took part in the opening warm up before leaving to continue an individual program.
Koeman has confirmed that De Jong will miss the first friendly against Canada but will be fine by the time the competition starts on the 16th June against Poland.