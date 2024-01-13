Luuk de Jong scored a hat trick as PSV Eindhoven began 2024 with a 3-1 win over Excelsior.
PSV welcomed Noa Lang back to the squad and the winger began on the bench as Malik Tillman was selected as the left winger.
The hosts got off to a good start with Luuk de Jong scoring on the rebound after 13 minutes. The striker then doubled the lead with a header shortly afterwards which was his 163rd Eredivisie goal. It means he is now 10th on the all-time top scorer list.
Guus Til thought he had added a third before the break but VAR intervened to rule it out for offside in the build-up.
PSV added a third in the 70th minute and it was De Jong again who converted an Andre Ramalho shot to complete his hat trick. Peter Bosz then brought on Noa Lang for his comeback.
Derensili Sanches Fernandes pulled one back for Excelsior, who also had a goal disallowed for offside. PSV held onto the lead and they make it 17 league wins in a row to start the campaign. Excelsior is 13th.