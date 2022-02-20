Frenkie de Jong scored as Barcelona earned a comfortable 4-1 win over Valencia on Sunday.
Frenkie de Jong started the clash in Valencia while Luuk de Jong was on the bench and Memphis Depay is still not fit enough.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Barcelona ahead before Ousmane Dembele set up Frenkie de Jong to make it 2-0 after 32 minutes. The Dutchman now has three goals this season in La Liga.
Aubameyang added a third before the break before Carlos Soler headed Valencia back into the game early in the second half. Pedri then replaced Frenkie de Jong in the midfield and after three minutes on the pitch, the youngster made it 4-1 to Barcelona with a lovely finish.
Luuk de Jong entered the pitch eight minutes before the end but there were no further goals in the game.
Barcelona have now moved to fourth in the table, while Valencia who were without Jasper Cillessen, are 12th.