Manchester United and Barcelona clash in the Europa League on Thursday and the build-up has seen Frenkie de Jong praised by both parties.
In the summer, Manchester United tried to sign Frenkie de Jong but the midfielder was adamant that he wanted to remain at Barcelona, and in the end, he got his wish.
On Thursday, De Jong will take on Manchester United in the Europa League, and in the pre-game press conference, Erik ten Hag praised his former Ajax midfielder, “Frenkie is an incredibly good player. He is a player who makes every club in the world better. That’s because he’s unique. If you can get him, you should, because he makes your team better.”
Barcelona boss Xavi was also full of praise for the Dutch international, “He was very clear with me. He wanted to stay with us. There was no doubt about that. He’s our player. I am very happy with his form and his leadership. Frenkie is having a good time on the field and that’s the most important thing.”