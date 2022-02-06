The Spanish press were impressed with Frenkie de Jong as Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 4-2 in the Nou Camp.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Jong played the full ninety minutes as Barcelona put in one of their most impressive performances of the season to defeat Atletico Madrid. The former Ajax midfielder has been criticised recently but the Spanish press were positive about De Jong’s performance on Sunday.
Spanish outlet El Desmarque gave the midfielder a 7/10 and noted, “Accurate in the passing and very strong in defensive work. In short: he reminded us of the best version of Frenkie.”
La Vanguardia were also impressed, especially with his work after Dani Alves was sent off, “He didn’t stand out during Barca’s best stage of the game, but when his team came up to ten, he was there: responsible, intelligent, solid on the ball and knowing what it took to win the game. Barcelona didn’t get into trouble anymore and that was thanks to him.”
Mundo Deportivo added to the praise, “The Dutchman came much closer to the level that can be expected from him. He always called in to relieve the pressure on the defense and also helped get the ball across. He was also not afraid to step up a gear when the circumstances called for it.”