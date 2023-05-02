Frenkie de Jong provided the game-winning assist as Barcelona defeated Osasuna 1-0 on Tuesday evening.
De Jong started the Barcelona midfield and he got the biggest chance to open the scoring early in the second half but he was denied by the Osasuna goalkeeper.
By that time, Osasuna were down to ten men as Jorge Herrando saw red for pulling down Pedri, who had raced through on a pass from De Jong.
Despite playing against ten men for most of the game, Barcelona failed to find the breakthrough until the 85th minute when De Jong set up Jordi Alba to find the net with the outside of his foot.
Barcelona moves another step toward the La Liga title as they are 14 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.