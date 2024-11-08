Frenkie de Jong has been named in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming Nations League ties with Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The Barcelona midfielder missed the Euros and the Nations League campaign so far but has returned from injury in recent weeks.
Ronald Koeman has handed him a recall for the upcoming games, while PSV Eindhoven winger Noa Lang and Ajax defender Devyne Rensch are also involved.
Koeman’s squad has been hit by injuries with Nathan Ake, Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman, Noa Lang and Micky van de Ven among those unavailable.
Netherlands face Hungary on the 16th of November with the tie with Bosnia and Herzegovina three days later.
Starting lineup for Koeman to try:
Verbruggen / Pasveer
Dumfries van Dijk de Vrij Hato
Gravenberch Wieffer de Jong
Reijnders
Zirkzee Gakpo
2nd half sub options: Switch to front 3.
• Weghorst as CF
• Lang as LW
• de Ligt for de Vrij (remember that de Ligt got caught out of position so many times because he was playing on the right and likes the left. He played on the left against Hungary when he came on as a sub and did pretty well. He does have good pace for a defender).
• Jurrien Timber for Hato.
• Koopmeiners for Wieffer.
• Malen on RW.
Orange struggles with the attack. Having 2 forwards would help in first half and putting in Lang and Malden in with weghorst would trouble defenses when they are tired in the 2nd half.
Guys this ain’t a final idea but could probably be developed further. If you want go ahead, maybe Koeman will take heed if a good idea comes out and it spreads 🙂