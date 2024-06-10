A big blow for the Netherlands as Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out of Euro 2024.
The midfielder has been struggling with an ankle injury but it was assumed that he would be fit in time to play a part for Oranje.
De Jong even took part in group training on Sunday but it has now been decided that he will miss the tournament.
The Ons Oranje account confirmed that De Jong would leave the squad and he will not play a part in the tournament. Voetbal International is reporting that the midfielder will now focus on being fit to start the season at Barcelona instead.
It is a blow for Ronald Koeman less than a week before the tournament starts.
It is a big loss for Netherlands. I hope Koeman will give a chance to Maatsen he deserves to be in the squad. He will need him he can play as a full left-back or in midfield he is a joker player.