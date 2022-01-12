Luuk de Jong scored his third goal in three games but Barcelona lost 3-2 after extra-time against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia.
There was no place in the starting line-up for Memphis Depay in the Supercopa de España semi-final, but Luuk and Frenkie de Jong were both in the Barcelona eleven.
Real Madrid started strongly and Vinícius Júnior gave them the lead in the 25th minute after being found by Karim Benzema. Just before the break, Barcelona were level with some luck as Éder Militão’s attempted clearance hit Luuk de Jong and found the net. It was the Dutchman’s third goal in the last three games.
Frenkie de Jong was substituted at the break, while Luuk de Jong was also substituted in the second half for Ansu Fati. In the 72nd minute, Benzema made it 2-1 from close range and that prompted Xavi to turn to Memphis.
However, it was Fati and not Memphis that forced extra-time as he found the net via after a well-worked corner routine.
Barcelona were the better side going into extra-time but it was Real Madrid who won it with Federico Valverde firing them into the final against either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao.