According to Mundo Deportivo, the future of Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona is unclear.
Frenkie de Jong has a contract until the summer of 2026 but Barcelona are hoping to tie down the midfielder to a new deal.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona offered De Jong a new contract three months ago which would tie him down to 2029 and he would not need to compromise financially.
However, De Jong’s camp has not responded yet and this has set off alarm bells at Barcelona, especially with rumours surfacing that he wants to leave. Barcelona is hoping for clarity from De Jong’s camp as soon as possible as they would need to sell him this summer if they cannot agree a new contract.
Publically, De Jong has always stated he is happy at Barcelona and does not want to leave. However, he is in his fifth campaign in Spain and has repeatedly been linked with a move to the Premier League.