Frenkie de Jong was highly praised after making his return from injury in Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After missing the last four matches, De Jong made his return and he played 79 minutes of the 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid, who were still without Memphis Depay. The only goal of the game was netted by Ferran Torres.
Marca rated De Jong 8/10 on his return and said, “With him, Barça is another team in possession; Xavi’s team will immediately play up a gear. He was one of the best players against Atlético (again) and his return is a blessing for the Catalans.”
Diario Sport said, “Frenkie de Jong is back at the helm at Barça. This is just a different team when the Dutchman is on the field. The rhythm and control is back. After the result, his return is the best news of the match against Atlético. “You don’t know what you have until you lose it,” goes the saying. Xavi really missed De Jong, Xavi really needs De Jong. It’s good he’s back.”
Barcelona are now closing in on the La Liga title as they have an 11 point lead over Real Madrid with eight games left.