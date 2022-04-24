For the third time in a row, Barcelona has lost at home with Rayo Vallecano coming away from Camp Nou with a 1-0 victory.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Barcelona were looking to build on their midweek win over Real Sociedad on Sunday evening with Frenkie de Jong the only Dutchman in the starting line-up. Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong were on the bench.
After only ten minutes, Rayo were ahead with Álvaro García shaking off Sergino Dest before firing past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Gave came closest to equalising for Barcelona before the break but his shot came back off the crossbar.
Barcelona were poor and Xavi decided to make a double change on the hour with Memphis coming in, while Frenkie de Jong went off. The midfielder was clearly frustrated and threw away his shin guard and headed straight to the dressing room. He later returned to the bench but it was clear he was angered by the substitution.
Luuk de Jong also appeared as Barcelona looked for a late equaliser. However, despite eleven minutes of added-on time, Barcelona could not score and they have now lost three on the bounce at home.
Barcelona are second in the table with five games to go. However, Real Madrid are 15 points ahead.