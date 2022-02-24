Frenkie de Jong scored a wonderful goal as Barcelona defeated Napoli 4-2 to progress in the Europa League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With the score at 2-2 following the first leg in Barcelona last week, the Catalan side had work to do. Frenkie de Jong started in the midfield while Luuk de Jong was on the bench.
Jordi Alba gave Barcelona an early lead before De Jong made it 2-0 in the 13th minute with a lovely curled strike from outside the box. For De Jong it was his second goal in as many games.
A Lorenzo Insigne Penalty brought Napoli back into the game but Gerard Pique restored the two goal advantage for Barcelona before the break.
In the second half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 4-1 and that led to Xavi making changes. Luuk de Jong appeared off the bench but he could not add a fifth as Napoli pulled a consolation goal back before the end through Matteo Politano.
Barcelona are still in the running for the Europa League and they progress to the next round.