Frenkie de Jong will miss Barcelona’s training camp in America as he continues to struggle with an ankle injury.
The 27-year-old had to miss the European Championships due to an ankle issue and it appears he is still some way to reappearing on the pitch.
Barcelona will play friendly matches against Manchester City, Real Madrid, and AC Milan in America and the club announced the squad list on Sunday. Frenkie de Jong’s name was not present.
De Jong will remain in Spain to work on an individual recovery plan.